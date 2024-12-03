Two people charged with drink driving in Hartlepool just hours into new Cleveland Police festive crackdown

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 10:14 BST
Two people have been charged with drink driving after they were arrested within hours of the start of a festive crackdown.

A 61-year-old man was charged with with driving under the influence, driving without insurance and driving without a licence after he was stopped in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, at 2am on December 1

Most Popular

A 46-year-old woman was then charged with drink driving following a collision on the sea front at Seaton Carew at 3am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said the number rose to four arrests in just six hours following similar incidents in Eaglescliffe and Middlesbrough.

A library picture of The Front, in Seaton Carew, close to where a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on December 1.placeholder image
A library picture of The Front, in Seaton Carew, close to where a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on December 1.

Inspector Scott Pearson, of the force’s matrix team, told drivers “don’t take the risk”, adding: “It’s concerning that people are taking to our roads whilst under the influence, which is why we run these operations.

“We were alerted to two of these arrests by members of the public who were concerned by erratic driving and I would like to thank the public for working with us to tackle this.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice