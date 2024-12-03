Two people have been charged with drink driving after they were arrested within hours of the start of a festive crackdown.

A 61-year-old man was charged with with driving under the influence, driving without insurance and driving without a licence after he was stopped in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, at 2am on December 1

A 46-year-old woman was then charged with drink driving following a collision on the sea front at Seaton Carew at 3am.

Cleveland Police said the number rose to four arrests in just six hours following similar incidents in Eaglescliffe and Middlesbrough.

A library picture of The Front, in Seaton Carew, close to where a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on December 1.

Inspector Scott Pearson, of the force’s matrix team, told drivers “don’t take the risk”, adding: “It’s concerning that people are taking to our roads whilst under the influence, which is why we run these operations.

“We were alerted to two of these arrests by members of the public who were concerned by erratic driving and I would like to thank the public for working with us to tackle this.”