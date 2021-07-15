Two 'race hate' reports a day in Cleveland Police area
Almost two race hate crimes are reported in the Cleveland Police area every day, according to new figures.
Home Office data reveals the force recorded 712 of the crimes in 2019-20 – the latest figures available – which is an increase of 51% compared to the 2015-16 figure of 471.
Nationally, police recorded 76,070 racial hate crimes in 2019-20, which is more than 200 a day and the highest number since comparable records began in 2011-12.
The figures were released as the nation responds to the online racist abuse suffered by three of England's footballers.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all received online racist abuse after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy last Sunday.
An 18-year-old man, meanwhile, was released on bail earlier this week after he was arrested for allegedly racially abusing staff at a Hartlepool supermarket while being detained on suspicion of theft.