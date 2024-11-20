Two teenagers charged after man suffers serious injuries in assault in Peterlee's Westmorland Rise

Two men have been charged in connection with a serious assault.

Peterlee Police said the incident took place in Westmorland Rise, in Peterlee, at about 3pm on August 19.

They added: “One man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment.”

Two teenage men, aged 18 and 19, were later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

They have been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates and will make their first appearance at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday, December 18.

