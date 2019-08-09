Two wheelie bins filled with rubbish thrown into Headland paddling pool
Two wheelie bins of rubbish have been thrown into the Headland paddling pool in Hartlepool causing it to have to be emptied.
At around 2.30pm on Friday, August 9 it was reported that the Headland paddling pool was having to be emptied after an incident.
Someone had thrown two full wheelie bins into the paddling pool and the council had to arrange for it to be cleaned.
Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and a Headland and Harbour Ward Councillor, said: “I’m so disappointed the paddling pool has had to be emptied following such selfish and irresponsible behaviour.
“Residents will appreciate it takes time to clean and refill the paddling pool following anti-social behaviour like this.
The public are encouraged to respect the area of Hartlepool so that it can be “enjoyed by all and not ruined by the few."
The pool is set to be refilled on Saturday, August 10.