Two women given Community Protection Notices after police operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool town centre

Two women have been given tough legal notices aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour after being suspected of breaching police warnings issued in an operation last month.

Two women suspected of breaching warnings given to them after committing anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool town centre have been served with Community Protection Notices.

The Community Protection Notice is the next step of action after breach of a Community Protection Warning.

A further breach would lead to a fine or prosecution by Hartlepool Borough Council and, where appropriate, the issue of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The action comes just three weeks after twelve Community Protection Warnings were issued to people suspected of committing antisocial behaviour, being drunk and abusive and harassing members of the public and local businesses in the town centre area, particularly around the ramp by the Central Library and York Road.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “Community Protection Warnings are the first step in enforcing the law but ignorance is not bliss, we will continue with enforcement until this kind of behaviour stops.

“Hartlepool Community Safety Team is dedicated to making the town a better place for people to live and work by reducing antisocial behaviour. Let this stand as a warning that it will not be tolerated.”

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "I welcome the Hartlepool Community Safety Team's proactive approach in enforcing the original Community Protection Warnings and I hope this sends out a clear message that we are not prepared to let the unruly behaviour of a minority of people cause problems for the law-abiding majority."

Anyone wishing to report antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101. In an emergency always call 999. Alternatively they can speak to Hartlepool Community Safety Team on 01429 523100 or email community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk.

Hartlepool Community Safety Team comprises representatives of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland Fire Brigade.