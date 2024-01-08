Two young men caught carrying knives near a Hartlepool leisure centre have been warned they could be jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Bullivant, 22, and 18-year-old John Wilks were each found to be carrying the blades when they were stopped by police at a bus stop near the Mill House Leisure Centre on Raby Road.

Bullivant had a 10-inch kitchen knife on him while Wilks had a seven-inch kitchen knife in his jacket pocket together with some cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Kemp, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates Court, said a member of the public alerted police to the pair after witnessing a suspicious exchange.

The men were stopped by police near Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Both men pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public on June 26 last year.

Bullivant, of Eden Hill, Peterlee, who had no previous convictions, claimed he had it as he was on his way to do some cooking.

Alex Bousfield, defending, said: “He had no intention of using it in anyway.

"He’s not a violent person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Stephen Hood said he was sceptical of the explanation, saying: “That seems a very long knife to be using for cooking.”

He added: “In any event it doesn’t matter. Carrying a knife in public isn’t on.”

Wilks, of Gribdale Road, Middlesbrough, has a previous conviction for possession of a bladed article when he was still a youth.

The judge told him: “The court has to consider a minimum of six months prison unless there are exceptional circumstances.”

Andrew Teate, defending, said Wilks had demonstrated “exceptional change” recently.