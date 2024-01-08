Two young men caught carrying 10-inch and 7-inch kitchen knives in Hartlepool street
Michael Bullivant, 22, and 18-year-old John Wilks were each found to be carrying the blades when they were stopped by police at a bus stop near the Mill House Leisure Centre on Raby Road.
Bullivant had a 10-inch kitchen knife on him while Wilks had a seven-inch kitchen knife in his jacket pocket together with some cannabis.
Sarah Kemp, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates Court, said a member of the public alerted police to the pair after witnessing a suspicious exchange.
Both men pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public on June 26 last year.
Bullivant, of Eden Hill, Peterlee, who had no previous convictions, claimed he had it as he was on his way to do some cooking.
Alex Bousfield, defending, said: “He had no intention of using it in anyway.
"He’s not a violent person.”
District Judge Stephen Hood said he was sceptical of the explanation, saying: “That seems a very long knife to be using for cooking.”
He added: “In any event it doesn’t matter. Carrying a knife in public isn’t on.”
Wilks, of Gribdale Road, Middlesbrough, has a previous conviction for possession of a bladed article when he was still a youth.
The judge told him: “The court has to consider a minimum of six months prison unless there are exceptional circumstances.”
Andrew Teate, defending, said Wilks had demonstrated “exceptional change” recently.
The judge ordered reports for both men and adjourned sentence until later this month.