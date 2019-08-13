Undercover police called to Hartlepool address over prison recall
Undercover police were spotted at a Hartlepool address arresting a male.
Police were spotted in the town heading towards an address. They descended on Cameron Road in two vans and a car and were spotted by residents in the area at around 11.20am on Tuesday, August 13.
The crews who were in attendance were seen using a battering ram in order to gain entry to the house on the road in Hartlepool. Officers could be seen handcuffing the male and they then arrested him soon after.
Cleveland Police have confirmed that this arrest was in connection with a prison recall that the police were dealing with.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police told the Mail: “We were at an address on Cameron Road in connection with a man wanted on prison recall.”
The man in question has now been returned to prison.