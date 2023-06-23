Joseph Jackson left staff and customers feeling frightened and upset by his outburst at Argos in Billingham when staff said the could not exchange the mobile he said had become damaged.

He became threatening and abusive towards staff, Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Joanne Hesse said Jackson, 28, threw the phone across the store hitting one of the digital screens used by customers to order products causing it to break.

Dunn admitted criminal damage to Argos in Billingham. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

The phone broke apart and he also threw it towards the counter area where staff were stood behind.

He admitted criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on April 23.

In mitigation, it was said Jackson, of Knole Road, Billingham, was in “crisis” at the time with mental health difficulties now being addressed.

He apologised for his “unacceptable behaviour”.

