News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Unhappy Argos customer damaged screen and left staff frightened after phone outburst in Billingham store

An unhappy Argos customer landed himself in court when he threw a phone at a digital screen and swore at staff.
By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:29 BST

Joseph Jackson left staff and customers feeling frightened and upset by his outburst at Argos in Billingham when staff said the could not exchange the mobile he said had become damaged.

He became threatening and abusive towards staff, Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Joanne Hesse said Jackson, 28, threw the phone across the store hitting one of the digital screens used by customers to order products causing it to break.

Dunn admitted criminal damage to Argos in Billingham. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA WireDunn admitted criminal damage to Argos in Billingham. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire
Dunn admitted criminal damage to Argos in Billingham. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire
Most Popular

The phone broke apart and he also threw it towards the counter area where staff were stood behind.

He admitted criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on April 23.

In mitigation, it was said Jackson, of Knole Road, Billingham, was in “crisis” at the time with mental health difficulties now being addressed.

He apologised for his “unacceptable behaviour”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates ordered him to pay £250 compensation and £85 court costs.

Read More
Hartlepool pervert, 73, caught out by online activist group