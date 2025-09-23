Two “untouchable” drug dealers are beginning lengthy jail terms after undercover police officers infiltrated the messaging service they were secretly using.

David Cairns and Gary Mitchell used the respective codenames TRACTORFARMER and MILITARYFARMER on EncroChat to obtain and distribute cocaine.

EncroChat, an encrypted mobile phone instant messaging service, has been targeted by the Europol law enforcement agency with information shared with local police forces.

Following a further deep dive into the messages, Durham Police officers were able to arrest Mitchell and Cairns on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Drug dealers David Cairns and Gary Mitchell are beginning a combined 40 years behind bars.

During a search of both of their addresses, large quantities of cash were also discovered and seized.

Both men denied the charges against them but were found guilty at a trial earlier this year.

The pair have now returned to Newcastle Crown Court to be sentenced.

Cairns 47, of Salters Lane, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 22 years while Mitchell, 48 of George Street, Haswell, was locked up for 18 years.

A spokesperson for the force’s Specialist Crime Operations Unit said afterwards: “Cairns and Mitchell believed they were untouchable using the EncroChat platform

"However, it was just a matter of time before we were able to prove that they were involved in a drugs network.

“This investigation was very complex and intricate.

“We had to ensure that any evidence gathered could be attributed to Cairns and Mitchell and prove their involvement.

“Drugs ruin lives and destroy communities and under the wider banner of Operation Sentinel we will continue to pursue offenders and disrupt criminals who seek to make a profit and harm our North East communities.”

