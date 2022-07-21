Update on Hartlepool incident that saw woman hospitalised as Cleveland Police bail two people

The individuals were held and questioned by police as part of enquiries into an incident in Warren Road, at West View, on Tuesday, July 19.

A woman suffered injuries to her leg and was taken by ambulance to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police said on Thursday, July 21, that both people arrested have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police outside Warren Fisheries on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, the shopping parade in front of Warren Fisheries was taped off.

It was removed on Wednesday morning although police still remained on the scene.

Police said they were alerted by the ambulance service which had attended to treat the casualty.

The North East Ambulance Service said of the incident: “We got a call at 11.45pm to respond to an incident in the Hartlepool area.