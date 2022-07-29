Update: Two teenagers in court charged with multiple Hartlepool burglaries and vehicle thefts

Eighteen-year-old Jak Smithson and a 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, July 29.

Smithson and the youth are jointly accused of burgling a house in Eamont Gardens, on June 29.

They are also alleged to have stolen a Dacia motor vehicle and VW van on July 25.

two males have been charged after alleged burglaries in Hartlepool.

The youth is also accused of a burglary in Swalebrook Avenue on July 25, in which garage keys were stolen.

Smithson, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, is charged with four counts of attempted burglary, all on July 25, at Jesmond Gardens, Valley Drive and two addresses in Rosedale Avenue.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of cannabis on July 27.

District Judge Helen Cousins committed Smithson to Teesside Crown Court, and remitted the youth to Teesside Youth Court on Wednesday, August 1.