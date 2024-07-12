Vehicle crime in Hartlepool down by almost 20% this year report Cleveland Police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cleveland Police reports that Hartlepool saw a 58% reduction in vehicle crime in June 2024, the equivalent of 29 fewer offences 12 months earlier.
Over the last year as a whole, it has dropped by 19% despite of a recent spate of incidents in the West Park area, where several vehicles were broken into or tampered with.
A suspect has been arrested and appeared at court charged with several counts of theft from a vehicle and vehicle interference.
Police say analysing data and deploying officers at night have helped.
Hartlepool District Commander Superintendent Martin Hopps said: “The figures are moving in the right direction, which is great news, but we are not complacent and will continue with our work to tackle vehicle crime in the town.”
Information of vehicle crime can be reported to police on 101 or at clevelandpolice.co.uk