Victim in 'serious condition' after early-hours stabbing in Hartlepool street
A 30-year-old man is in a ‘serious condition’ in Hartlepool after being stabbed.
Cleveland Police were called to a report of a man with a stab wound on Raby Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday, June 25.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
A cordon remains in place on York Road towards the junction of Raby Road, and this is expected to remain in place for some time.
Part of Furness Street is also cordoned off.
Go North East confirmed on Twitter that its services 55, 55A, 55X are unable to serve Raby Road or York Road in both directions.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting event number 106345.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.