Victim in 'serious condition' after early-hours stabbing in Hartlepool street - what we know so far
A 30-year-old man is in a ‘serious condition’ in Hartlepool after being stabbed.
Cleveland Police were called to a report of a man with a stab wound on Raby Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday, June 25.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
A cordon was in place on York Road towards the junction of Raby Road, but was lifted shortly after 9.30am.
At least two different parts of Furness Street are also cordoned off.
Full-time mum Shannon Magill, 21, told the Mail: “I saw a police van and car come into the street, but didn’t think anything of it at first.
“I had a look down the road and could see blood on a bag lying in the street.
“It looks like someone’s been injured and tried to get as far away as possible.
“Last night I heard a few men’s voices at about 2 o’clock in the morning.”
Katie Page, 32, said she had heard ‘a bit of shouting’ at around 8.30am Tuesday, June 25 but thought it was just people walking down the street.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Katie's partner Darren Bringham, 37, added: “It was very quiet last night, we were up until about 1 o’clock.
“It is really quiet normally.”
A woman living in York Road, who did not want to be named, told the Mail: "I did hear voices last night, shouting and bawling about 11 o'clock, but I didn't take any notice, you get so used to the noises around here.
"When I got up this morning I saw police here. There was blood on the pavement."
She added that the council’s sweeper came to “swill” the blood away.
Go North East confirmed on Twitter that its services 55, 55A, 55X are unable to serve Raby Road or York Road in both directions.
Anyone with information can contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting event number 106345.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.