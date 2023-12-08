A violent brute who made a vulnerable woman’s life “absolute hell” for two years has been handed a lengthy prison sentence.

Bully Aaron Donley controlled, intimidated and attacked his then partner during regular violent outbursts including torching both of her cars.

He also attacked her on several occasions, including within just six hours of him being released from remand in prison, Teesside Crown Court heard.

A senior judge branded the 34-year-old thug a danger to the public and jailed him for seven years.

Aaron Donley was sentenced to seven years in prison plus three years' extended licence.

Prosecutor Chris Baker said: “He would control how she behaved, where she went and who she would see, isolating her from her family and friends.

"He would belittle and humiliate her. But he would also use threats and serious violence against her.

"She was left terrified of him.”

One one occasion, Donley punched her in the face and hit the car windscreen with his fist.

Teesside Crown Court.

On another he put a pillow over her face when she lay in bed with such force that she feared she was going to die.

Another time, he knocked her unconscious with a glass jar, leaving her with a head wound which required immediate hospital treatment.

Mr Baker added: "He also burnt out her car and attempted to burn out her other car whilst she watched.”

When a policeman tried to speak to Donley about the arson he attacked the officer, the court heard.

His partner would regularly try and break up with him, but Donley, who has a bad record, always manipulated her into taking him back, said Mr Baker.

In an impact statement, she said: “The last two years of my life have been absolute hell.

"I will forever live in fear of Aaron Donley because of what he put me through.

"Without the intervention of police I believe he would have killed me.”

Donley, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, arson, assaulting an emergency worker, unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm.

Kelly Clarke, mitigating, said he was “fully remorseful and sorry for his behaviour”.