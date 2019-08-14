Vulnerable man punched by thugs on Hartlepool street as they turn on him over cigarettes
A vulnerable man was left with “nasty” injuries after he was punched and hit by thugs when he had no cigarettes to hand over.
Cleveland Police are appealing for information after the 63-year-old was attacked by a man and woman in Duke Street, Hartlepool, near to the junction with Sheriff Street.
It happened between 11pm and 11.15pm on Sunday, August 11, with officers now urging anyone who can help track down the yobs who turned on the man.
Police say the victim suffered injuries to his face, back of the head, chest and wrist after a man and woman, believed to be aged in their 30s, approached the victim and asked for a cigarette.
When the victim was unable to hand over any, he was punched and hit by the two suspects.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment by his family.
The woman suspect is described as having blonde hair which was being worn in plaits.
Investigating officer, Pc Andrew Morrison, said: “This is a despicable attack on a vulnerable man who was left with some nasty injuries.
“I’d like to appeal for anyone with any information regarding the man and woman who may be involved, and would urge anyone who may have private CCTV around the area of Duke Street to get in touch on 101.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Morrison on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 138094.