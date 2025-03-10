Wanted Hartlepool robbery suspect arrested while eating his breakfast at a B and B

A wanted Hartlepool man was arrested by police while enjoying his breakfast at a B and B.

Two other people were also detained on Monday, March 10, on suspicion of helping an alleged offender.

In addition, a Porsche car and £2,000 in cash were seized as part of the Cleveland Police investigation.

The force have now said in a statement: “Officers from the Hub Intelligence Unit and Hartlepool’s Proactive Team located the wanted man whilst he was eating his breakfast at a B&B in the Durham area.

“He was arrested on suspicion of more than 10 offences including robbery, criminal damage and assault and he currently remains in custody.

“A Porsche vehicle was seized which is believed to have been using cloned plates and £2k in cash was also recovered.

“A man aged 32 and woman aged 22 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.