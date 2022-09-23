Warning after burglaries in Hartlepool’s Fens, Greatham and Seaton areas

Officers are still receiving reports of "opportunist thieves” in the Fens, Greatham and Seaton areas of Hartlepool – despite arrests earlier this week in relation to attempted house burglaries.

Cleveland Police have said the reports of burglary and attempted burglary suggest that the thieves are approaching homes throughout the night and early hours.

They are accessing the property through unlocked doors and, once inside, have targeted car keys, which on two occasions have been used to steal cars.

Seaton Carew is among the affected areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson, of Hartlepool CID, said: “Please be vigilant and ensure that you lock all doors, even whilst in the house, and remove keys from accessible places.