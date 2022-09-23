Warning after burglaries in Hartlepool’s Fens, Greatham and Seaton areas
A spate of burglaries across the town has prompted a warning from Cleveland Police.
Officers are still receiving reports of "opportunist thieves” in the Fens, Greatham and Seaton areas of Hartlepool – despite arrests earlier this week in relation to attempted house burglaries.
Cleveland Police have said the reports of burglary and attempted burglary suggest that the thieves are approaching homes throughout the night and early hours.
They are accessing the property through unlocked doors and, once inside, have targeted car keys, which on two occasions have been used to steal cars.
Detective Inspector Louise Sproson, of Hartlepool CID, said: “Please be vigilant and ensure that you lock all doors, even whilst in the house, and remove keys from accessible places.
“Officers have been carrying out additional patrols in these areas and have already made two arrests, however we would urge residents to ensure that all property is secure due to the high increase in reports of this nature.”