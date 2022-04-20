Warning after higher number of garage and shed burglaries reported to police

People are being reminded to ensure their garages and sheds are locked after a number of burglaries were reported in the past week.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 1:01 pm

Cleveland Police says it has received a higher number of reports of shed and garage burglaries since April 15, specifically in Guisborough, Teesville, Redcar, Dormanstown, Hartlepool, Thornaby, Billingham and Eaglescliffe.

Inquiries are ongoing and crime prevention officers are asking families to ensure that sheds and garages are kept locked, get a good padlock and consider a battery operated shed alarm.

A spokesman for the force said: “People can also ensure that they lock everything away securely, including putting tools into locked boxes and securing bikes with a lockable stand or secure them to the ground. Cover them with an old sheet or blanket so that they’re not easily seen.

“Officers would also recommend property marking your items, and painting tools with your name or postcode.”

If you have any information regarding these incidents call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

