Warning as burglars target Hartlepool shops before trying to sell stolen meat to other traders
Raiders have targeted a number of small stores in Hartlepool – the most recent was in Murray Street on April 16 – before the meat is offered to other traders such as takeaways.
Cleveland Police crime prevention officer Steve Davies said: “Never buy from people you do not recognise as official sales reps.
"If you are not sure where the items you are buying have come from, they may be stolen, and you could be at risk of committing an offence of handling stolen goods.
“If food items are stolen, they are unlikely to have been stored appropriately and are unlikely to be fit for human consumption.
“Please decline of you are offered such items, make a note of the people trying to sell the goods to you and call police on 101 as soon as you can.”