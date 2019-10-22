Warning of criminal action after fireworks are 'thrown' in town centre

A ‘zero-tolerance’ warning has been issued after reports fireworks have been thrown in a town centre.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:14 am
A warning has been issued by police in Peterlee after reports pyrotechnics had been thrown in the town centre.

Durham Constabulary officers in Peterlee have urged parents to check where their children are in the wake of the incidents.

A spokesperson said: “We have received reports of fireworks being thrown in the Peterlee town centre area.

“We will take a zero-tolerance approach to these issues as this is a criminal offence.

“Parents please make sure you know where your children are tonight.”