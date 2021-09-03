Warning issued to parents after a large group of youths threw objects at police officers in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police have issued a warning to parents in Hartlepool after police officers were attacked by a group of teenagers.
The warning was issued shortly before 9pm on Thursday, September 2, after officers reported that a large crowd of youths had been throwing objects at them.
Police say that the incident took place in the Foggy Furze area and that the offenders were aged around 14 or 15-years-old.
Speaking on Thursday, a Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police are issuing a strong warning to parents in Hartlepool as officers deal with an incident in the Foggy Furze area whereby a large crowd of youths, aged 14/15 years old, have been throwing objects at police officers.
“Our emergency workers have enough to deal with, without being confronted by this.
"Parents with teenagers in the local area are encouraged to contact them before the situation escalates, as there will be consequences for their actions."