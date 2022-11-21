In 2021, the MIB received more than 27,000 claims from someone hit by an uninsured or hit-and-run driver and motorists are reminded they risk having their vehicle seized, a £300 fixed penalty fine, six points on their licence and a potential driving ban if they drive without cover.

Cleveland Police roads policing operations Sgt Mark Kewley said: “During this campaign we will have an extra focus on removing uninsured drivers from our roads, although we do carry out these checks all year round.“Anyone who drives without insurance can expect their vehicle to be seized, a £300 fine and six penalty points. Ensuring that they have the correct insurance is the responsibility of all drivers.”