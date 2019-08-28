Warrant issued after Hartlepool man charged with possessing stun gun fails to appear in court
A warrant has been issued for a man charged with possessing drugs and a stun gun.
By rob freeth
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 06:00
Joseph Godfrey, 46, of Park Square, Hartlepool, was due before Teesside Magistrates’ Court to answer a charge of possessing a weapon designed to discharge electricity, and possession of cannabis, both on March 18.
Prosecutor Lynn Dalton told the court papers in the case had been sent to Godfrey who is ‘no stranger’ to the courts.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Magistrates issued a warrant for Godfrey’s arrest.