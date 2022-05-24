Warrant issued for Hartlepool man after court no show for dangerous dog offence

Anthony Armstrong, 52, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was due to be dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 24, but did not show up.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a French Mastiff that was dangerously out of control in Cornwall Street on November 16 last year when the animal injured a female.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be made.

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court.

He also stood to be sentenced for failing to answer court bail on April 27 of this year.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Armstrong’s solicitor said she had not been able to reach him on the phone and could not explain why he had not attended court.