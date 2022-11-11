Watch: Arson suspect may have 'two badly burned hands' following caravan fire

They have also released a video of the man they wish to trace in connection with the incident near Castle Eden earlier this week.

Peterlee Police said in a statement to accompany the video: “Do you recognise this man?

“Officers would like to speak to him following an arson incident at Castledene Holiday Park, near the weighbridge on the A181, on Wednesday.

Police want to trace this man in connection with an arson attack on a static caravan.

“A static caravan was set on fire during the incident, which happened at around 9.30pm and may have left the suspect with two badly burned hands.

“If you recognise the man, or have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 and ask to speak to DC Mustard quoting incident 436 of November 8.