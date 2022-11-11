News you can trust since 1877
Watch: Arson suspect may have 'two badly burned hands' following caravan fire

Police believe an arson suspect may have “two badly burned hands” after a suspected arson attack on a caravan.

By Gavin Ledwith
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 9:49am

They have also released a video of the man they wish to trace in connection with the incident near Castle Eden earlier this week.

Peterlee Police said in a statement to accompany the video: “Do you recognise this man?

“Officers would like to speak to him following an arson incident at Castledene Holiday Park, near the weighbridge on the A181, on Wednesday.

Police want to trace this man in connection with an arson attack on a static caravan.

“A static caravan was set on fire during the incident, which happened at around 9.30pm and may have left the suspect with two badly burned hands.

“If you recognise the man, or have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 and ask to speak to DC Mustard quoting incident 436 of November 8.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

