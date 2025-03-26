Watch as driver who exceeded 130 miles per hour on A19 near Hartlepool tries in vain to escape police

A danger driver who reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour during a police chase has been jailed.

Liam Ainslie “came within inches of two oncoming vehicles” as he crossed the A19 on the edge of Hartlepool in a bid to to escape a pursuing patrol car.

Fleeing on foot into nearby fields at Hutton Henry, he was located by a police drone and gave himself up to officers.

Ainslie was originally spotted driving the stolen Citroen near Castle Eden at around around 8pm on July 3 last year.

Durham Constabulary said in a statement: “The vehicle was displaying false number plates and failed to stop when traffic officers illuminated their blue lights.

“In his attempt to escape, Ainslie reached speeds of more than 130mph before losing control when he made a sudden right turn.

"Crossing onto the opposing carriageway and mounting the grass verge at high speed, the vehicle came within inches of two oncoming vehicles.”

Ainslie, 35, of Wingate, has now been convicted at Durham Crown Court of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance and jailed for 12 months.

A second man in his 20s was also arrested in connection with the incident but faced no further action.

