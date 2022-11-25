Watch bodycam footage as officers pull over suspected drink drivers in a bid to urge people not to drive under the influence over Christmas and New Year
Durham Constabulary are warning motorists not to drink and drive as part of a national campaign to target drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the Christmas season.
From today (Friday, November 25), officers from Durham Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Unit will carry out random vehicle stops and “intelligence-led enforcement” in a bid to remove drivers who are under the influence from the roads and keep people safe.
The force has released bodycam footage of officers pulling over drivers before taking breathalyser readings and arresting those over the limit in hope of urging people not to drink and drive.
As part of the campaign, officers says they will be out morning and night to catch those breaking the law and potentially putting others at risk.
Inspector Kevin Salter said: “Whilst we tackle this issue all year round, it is more likely at Christmas time that people may get behind the wheel after a drink.
“It is extremely frustrating as a roads policing officer that some motorists still choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure someone else’s loved one.
“Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable and preventing this risk on our roads is one of our main priorities.”
Drivers risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.
Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years’ in prison.