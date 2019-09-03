'We need more police' - Hartlepool community calls for action as patrols stepped up in wake of crime rise

Concerns were expressed about a rise in crime and so-called “suspicious behaviour” at the meeting, which was arranged by the Bishop Cuthbert, Hartfields and Clavering Residents' Association and attended by families, councillors, police officers and Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

But residents living in other parts of the town have called for focus in their neighbourhoods too, as well as urging their fellow residents to report any crime they see.

Hartlepool Mail readers have been sharing their views on policing in the town.

A further meeting is tue to take place this month on Wednesday, September 25.

This is what you said on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Marky Hewitt: “Extra police in one area, crime moved to the other parts of town … terrific.”

Kel X Mc: “What about the rest of us in the town? It’s everywhere and not just up there you know.”

Your comments followed on from an emergency meeting called by Bishop Cuthbert, Hartfields and Clavering Residents' Association.

Andrea Vasey: “While I welcome any efforts to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour I would also like to point out that this is an issue in the whole of the town.”

Angela Pounder: “Make them do community service or a young offenders’ institute. Cutting costs is part of this.”

Steve Pearson: “Hard-working people have had enough!”

Lauren Davies: “The rest of the town not worthy like? I’m sure there’s people at Fens, Seaton, Owton Manor, Rift House, Rossmere etc that are sick of crime and could do with extra police patrols too.”

Vicky Elsdon: “People all over the town just need to keep reporting suspicious things and any crimes or anti-social behaviour whether you think it makes a difference or not. Police cannot do anything if they don't know it's happening, communities need to start looking out for each other again instead of thinking someone else will do it.”

Peter J Smart: “They shouldn't focus on one area [while] neglecting the rest. We need more police.”

Wendy Jane: “It’s the full town not just part of it.”