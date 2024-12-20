Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landlord with a portfolio of houses has been fined for a second time after dodging tougher licensing obligations.

Durham County Council took legal action against Kamran Adil for failing to comply with the authority’s selective licensing scheme.

The scheme applies to 103 areas in the county and gives the council powers to regulate landlords and ensure private-rented properties are maintained to a high standard.

Peterlee Magistrates’ Court heard that Adil, 53, of Halterburn Close, Newcastle, had been legally required to obtain a selective licence for his six properties in Blackhall Colliery.

A Durham County Council photo of one of Kamran Adil's Blackhall properties.

The landlord had already been convicted and fined significantly by magistrates in April for eight offences of failing to obtain licences for a further eight properties.

During this second investigation, Adil admitted he knew his legal obligation and said he would apply.

Yet the court heard that the properties remain unlicensed.

In addition, magistrates were told the properties are in significant disrepair with issues including excess cold, damp and mould, electrical hazards, no carbon monoxide alarms, structural concerns, pests and refuse.

He was fined £18,000 – £3,000 per property – and ordered to pay a £7,200 victim surcharge and £350 costs.

Ted Murphy, the council’s building safety and housing standards manager, said afterwards: “Despite having previously faced conviction for not obtaining a licence, Mr Adil failed to adhere to his legal responsibility, meaning further action has been taken.

“No-one should have to live in substandard, unsafe accommodation which is why we proactively work to hold landlords to account.”

For more information about the council’s selective licensing scheme, visit www.durham.gov.uk/selectivelicensing