Weapons and suspected drugs seized in raid in Easington Colliery

Weapons and suspected drugs were seized in a raid on two houses in Easington Colliery.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:16 pm
Durham Constabulary’s Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team executed Magistrates’ Search Warrants at two addresses in Barwick Street this morning, Tuesday, November 2.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was seized and has been sent off for testing.

Officers also seized a selection of samurai swords and knives.

A force spokesman said: “Our thanks go out to the community who support us in identifying these locations and concerns. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The raids took place this morning

