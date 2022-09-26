Weapons and suspected stolen goods recovered during Hartlepool drugs raid
Weapons as well as suspected drugs and stolen goods were recovered by police after a tip off from the public.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed a warrant to search an undisclosed address in Raby Road, Hartlepool, after reports of drug dealing in the area.
A quantity of suspected class B and class C drugs were seized from the property along with the suspected stolen goods and weapons.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and burglary following the raid on September 13.
Inquiries are believed to be continuing.
A police team spokesperson said: “The action should serve as a reminder to those who commit crime that the community do not have to stand for it and if they give us the intelligence we will act on it.”
People with similar information about suspected criminal activity can call Cleveland Police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.
They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.