Weapons discovered in boot of car in Hartlepool street

Vullnet Rexhmati had no driving licence or insurance when he was stopped by police driving a Mercedes car in Hartlepool’s Elliott Street on October 26.

His troubles increased, however, when the officers discovered four metal bars with electrical tape on the ends, which classified them as weapons, and he was remanded in custody.

Rexhmati, 27, formerly of Elliott Street, admitted the motoring offences and was convicted on four counts of possessing offensive weapons after a magistrates’ court trial.

The defendant was arrested in Hartlepool's Elliott Street.

He was jailed for four months after the case was transferred to Teesside Crown Court for sentence.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said: ”Because of the time you have spent in prison the sentence that I pass should mean your immediate release today.”

Rexhmati, formerly of Elliott Street, Hartlepool, was also disqualified from driving for three months.