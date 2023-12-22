Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aftermath of an alleged arson attack in Forth Close, Peterlee.

Well-wishers have donated thousands to help a family hit by a horrific blaze at their home in the run up to Christmas.

A 10-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in the fire at Forth Close, Peterlee, in the early hours of Thursday, December 14.

One of the family's two pet dogs died in the blaze.

Just after 1.15am on Thursday, December 14, fire started in a wheelie bin and spread to the property, causing extensive damage to the upstairs flat.

A 21-year-old man and his 10-year-old brother were in the property at the time. Their father was at work.

The brothers were rescued by firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and were taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

The boy suffered extensive serious burns and, although his condition is no longer considered life-threatening, he is expected to require lengthy treatment for his injuries.

He has since been transferred to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

His 21-year-old brother suffered minor burns and the effects of smoke inhalation.

Now a GoFundMe page set up to help the family through their difficult time has raised more than £8,000.

The woman who set up the page, who knows the family, said: "My thoughts were even a few hundred pounds would help him in some way, I never thought it would get the amount that it's at now.

She added: "He truly can't can’t believe the support he’s getting and what people are donating."

The GoFundMe page caught the attention of former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who donated a significant amount of money into the campaign.

The woman said the money would help the family replace what was lost in the fire, including Christmas presents which were destroyed.

“(The dad) keeps telling me about replacing them, buying the oldest son the TV he had originally bought for him and the youngest son some Xbox games - but I’ve told him they don’t even have an Xbox to play them on now with everything being destroyed," she said.

Other expenses the money will help with include travel and accommodation expenses for the father visiting his son, she said.

:: Police said following extensive inquiries in the area after the incident, officers arrested a local man in his mid-20s on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has since been released on bail for the offence.