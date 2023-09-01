PCC Steve Turner said that it is “cowardly and unacceptable” that people found guilty of some of society’s worst crimes can refuse to attend court to learn their fate.

Judges could direct custody officers to use reasonable force to make criminals appear in the dock or via video link under the proposed new legislation.

Offenders who refuse to attend could face an extra two years in prison.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner and Lucy Letby (right) who refused to attend her sentence for murdering seven babies.

The proposal follow recent cases of criminals convicted of horrific crimes refusing to leave their cells including baby killer Lucy Letby and Thomas Cashman who shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Mr Turner said: “Victims and their families cannot escape the consequences of the crime – so why should the perpetrator?

“It’s cowardly and unacceptable for convicted criminals to refuse to face up to the cost of their crimes in court when victims have to face the consequences every day for the rest of their lives.

“Tougher rules to make criminals attend hearings and listen to victim impact statements are a way of making criminals face the full consequence of what they have done."

The new powers would apply in cases where the maximum sentence carries life imprisonment such as serious sexual or violent crimes like murder, rape, and grievous bodily harm with intent.