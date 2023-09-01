News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

What Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner thinks about Ministry of Justice plan to force criminals to attend sentence hearings

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner has welcomed proposed new powers that would force convicted criminals to attend their sentence hearings.
By Mark Payne
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read

PCC Steve Turner said that it is “cowardly and unacceptable” that people found guilty of some of society’s worst crimes can refuse to attend court to learn their fate.

Judges could direct custody officers to use reasonable force to make criminals appear in the dock or via video link under the proposed new legislation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Offenders who refuse to attend could face an extra two years in prison.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner and Lucy Letby (right) who refused to attend her sentence for murdering seven babies.Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner and Lucy Letby (right) who refused to attend her sentence for murdering seven babies.
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner and Lucy Letby (right) who refused to attend her sentence for murdering seven babies.
Most Popular

The proposal follow recent cases of criminals convicted of horrific crimes refusing to leave their cells including baby killer Lucy Letby and Thomas Cashman who shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Mr Turner said: “Victims and their families cannot escape the consequences of the crime – so why should the perpetrator?

“It’s cowardly and unacceptable for convicted criminals to refuse to face up to the cost of their crimes in court when victims have to face the consequences every day for the rest of their lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Tougher rules to make criminals attend hearings and listen to victim impact statements are a way of making criminals face the full consequence of what they have done."

The new powers would apply in cases where the maximum sentence carries life imprisonment such as serious sexual or violent crimes like murder, rape, and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Turner added: “It’s important that the criminal justice system puts victims at the front and centre of whatever it does, gives them a strong voice – and makes criminals focus on the damage, which they have caused.”