The victim in his late 40s was rushed to hospital due to breathing difficulties moments after crack cocaine addict Carly Harrison threatened to stab him and grabbed some cash he had just withdrawn.

He took out a large amount of money from the ATM outside Sainsbury’s Local in Murray Street, Hartlepool, while with a friend at around 2am on May 27 last year.

The victim used a wheelchair because of respiratory problems, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Carly Harrison pleaded guilty to robbery.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said he put the money in his wallet between his legs when Harrison, 36, who had been standing behind him, tried to grab the money.

Ms Atkinson said: “She dug her nails into his hand and said ‘If you don’t give me the money I’m going to stab you’.”

The wheelchair user’s friend tried to push him away but Harrison chased after them and bit the victim on the arm.

During a struggle she took £50.

The victim had used the cash point at Sainsbury's in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

The victim went home but his breathing worsened. Ms Atkinson added: “He was rushed to North Tees hospital where it was found it was a heart attack."

He had to have a stent fitted and now suffers from long term angina.

Harrison, of Joicey Court, Hartlepool, was arrested after she was identified by Sainsbury’s staff and her DNA was found on the victim’s jacket.

The court heard she was in the grip of a crack cocaine addiction at the time and described it as the worst thing she has done in her life.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine, said in mitigation: “She is devastated and disgusted with herself.”

Regarding the heart attack suffered by the victim, Mr Constantine added: “This was never ever her intention.”

He also described it as “completely out of character” as Harrison had only been in trouble with the courts once 10 years ago.

Jailing her for three years, Recorder Anthony Hawks said: “You told him that you had a knife.

"I accept you did not, but he must have been terrified.

