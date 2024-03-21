Which Hartlepool people have appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court recently and how were they dealt with?

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Kevin Rowbotham, 38, of Colwyn Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Macauley Lewis Walker, 27, of Wolsingham Road, Hartlepool, received an absolute discharge and was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs after he admitted using a hand-held phone while driving. His licence was not endorsed because he was in an “emergency situation” at the time.

David Bradbury, 36, of Grasmere Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to reside permanently at an approved address.

These Hartlepool cases have been dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Gavin Brian Blackston, 34, of Otterpool Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Mason Craddick, 23, of Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Dean Middlemiss, 35, of Pert Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Kevin Webb, 36, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine and £40 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.