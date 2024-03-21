Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kevin Rowbotham, 38, of Colwyn Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Macauley Lewis Walker, 27, of Wolsingham Road, Hartlepool, received an absolute discharge and was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs after he admitted using a hand-held phone while driving. His licence was not endorsed because he was in an “emergency situation” at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bradbury, 36, of Grasmere Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to reside permanently at an approved address.

These Hartlepool cases have been dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Gavin Brian Blackston, 34, of Otterpool Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Mason Craddick, 23, of Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Dean Middlemiss, 35, of Pert Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.