Suzanna Mason, 43, of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, received seven penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she admitted speeding in Easington Road on May 12 and in Throston Grange Lane on May 15.

Claire Simone Massey, 36, of Church Street, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs after admitting speeding on the A174 Lazenby bypass on June 18, 2021.

James Gibson, 21, of Longscar Walk, was locked up for 14 weeks after he was re-sentenced for committing an assault on October 22, 2022, after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Emma Atkinson, 35, of Nursery Gardens, Easington Village, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £100 fine after admitting speeding on the A66 Middlesbrough trunk road on June 10.

Joshua Dylan Brown, 30, of Willow Grove, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £230 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without valid insurance on June 17.

Tyler Bruntoft, 23, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs after he was convicted of being the registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.