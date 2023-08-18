Who has been caught speeding and where? The latest Hartlepool court cases

Karl Thomas, 40, of Wilson Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for four weeks after he was convicted of breaching a domestic violence protection order on July 17.

Carl Burton, 21, of Roscoe Road, Billingham, was fined £80 after he admitted breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by residing at an unapproved address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jafar Rahnama, 38, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she admitted driving without insurance on November 14.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Paul Sandbach, 39, of Brendon Crescent, Billingham, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £256 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting on the A19 at Rounton, in North Yorkshire, on October 1, 2021.

Thomas Bradley, 27, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £85 costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove while using a hand-held mobile phone on the A689 at Wynyard on October 3.

Kirsty Facchini, 41, of Thornbury Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £346 fine, £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted speeding in Easington Road on November 29.