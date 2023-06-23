Who has been fined for speeding in Hartlepool and where were they caught?

Krzysztof Halikowski, 39, of Marina House, Hartlepool, received a six-week jail sentence, which was suspended for six months, and was ordered to pay £150 compensation after he admitted committing two assaults and one count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on September 9.

Amy Carbro, 38, of Thornhill Gardens, Hartlepool, received three points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £233 fine, £93 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she admitted speeding in Easington Road on September 25.

Shaun Dennis, 41, of Eaton Street, Hartlepool, was fined £60 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

August Flynn, 35, of Finchale Avenue, Billingham, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance on September 9.

Angela Horton, 40, of Tiverton Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

Alan Robert Heslegrave, 43, of Southgate, Hartlepool, received four penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in West View Road on October 11.

