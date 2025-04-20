Why Hartlepool man caught with 'a large knife' has avoided an immediate custodial sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man caught unlawfully possessing “a large knife” in public has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Southern, who is 29 and from Hartlepool, admitted committing the offence in Scarborough on March 30 of this year.

Justices at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court have now imposed a suspended jail term after learning that “he is the sole income earner of his household”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told: “An immediate custodial sentence would have a significant impact on his partner and children.”

Alexander Southern admitted unlawfully possessing a knife when his case was heard at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates also heard that he would benefit from completing an existing community order.

Southern, who the court was told had been “compliant with probation”, received a 10-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.

He must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife under the Prevention of Crime Act and instructed Southern, of Warren Road, to pay £85 in court costs.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.