Why Hartlepool man caught with 'a large knife' has avoided an immediate custodial sentence

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 20th Apr 2025, 04:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man caught unlawfully possessing “a large knife” in public has been sentenced.

Alexander Southern, who is 29 and from Hartlepool, admitted committing the offence in Scarborough on March 30 of this year.

Justices at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court have now imposed a suspended jail term after learning that “he is the sole income earner of his household”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court was told: “An immediate custodial sentence would have a significant impact on his partner and children.”

Alexander Southern admitted unlawfully possessing a knife when his case was heard at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.Alexander Southern admitted unlawfully possessing a knife when his case was heard at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.
Alexander Southern admitted unlawfully possessing a knife when his case was heard at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates also heard that he would benefit from completing an existing community order.

Southern, who the court was told had been “compliant with probation”, received a 10-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.

He must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife under the Prevention of Crime Act and instructed Southern, of Warren Road, to pay £85 in court costs.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice