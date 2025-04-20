Why Hartlepool man caught with 'a large knife' has avoided an immediate custodial sentence
Alexander Southern, who is 29 and from Hartlepool, admitted committing the offence in Scarborough on March 30 of this year.
Justices at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court have now imposed a suspended jail term after learning that “he is the sole income earner of his household”.
The court was told: “An immediate custodial sentence would have a significant impact on his partner and children.”
Magistrates also heard that he would benefit from completing an existing community order.
Southern, who the court was told had been “compliant with probation”, received a 10-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.
He must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.
Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife under the Prevention of Crime Act and instructed Southern, of Warren Road, to pay £85 in court costs.