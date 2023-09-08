Watch more videos on Shots!

Gary Hepworth, 44, and Joseph Niles, 41, were initially charged with manslaughter and theft following the death of James Coyles on March 19.

But the pair were cleared of the death charges after prosecutors found no evidence “to establish a causal link” between their actions and Mr Coyles’s death.

Teesside Crown Court heard earlier this week that Mr Coyles, who had a pre-existing heart condition, suffered a fatal heart attack as he pursued Hepworth and Niles.

Teesside Crown Court heard earlier this week that Mr Coyles, who had a pre-existing heart condition, suffered a fatal heart attack as he pursued Hepworth and Niles.

James Coyles suffered a fatal heart attack while chasing two thieves in the Handley Street area of Horden in March.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service has now said: “In all criminal cases, it is the duty of prosecutors to continuously review the available evidence to ensure that any criminal charges are appropriate.

"During a review of this case, we found no evidence that could establish a causal link between the actions of the defendants and the subsequent death of Mr Coyles.

"There was also nothing to suggest that the defendants could possibly have foreseen that their actions would have resulted in such a tragic outcome.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Coyles at this difficult time.”

James Andrew Coyles sadly died in the incident on March 19.

The pair had taken his phone and wallet from his van while he was making a delivery in the Handley Street area of Horden.

The court was told how Mr Coyles’ family’s world was “shattered” by his death.

A statement from his daughter, Rebecca Coyles, said: “His loss has impacted our lives massively.

"We miss our dad every day.”

Ian West, mitigating for Hepworth, said: “Their loss is very much regretted and sympathised with by Mr Hepworth.”

Ian Mullarkey, mitigating for Niles, said his client was “shocked by what unfolded before him”.

Recorder Paul Reid said that, while Hepworth and Niles were not legally responsible for his death, they bear moral responsibility for his demise.

Hepworth, formerly of Hartlepool and most recently of Greenside Avenue, in Peterlee, and Niles, of no fixed address but formerly from Peterlee, both admitted theft.

Hepworth also admitted assaulting a police officer while he was getting arrested.