Witness appeal after early hours incident in Hartlepool’s York Road
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man with “blonde hair in a bun” was seen running away from the scene of an incident in the town.
The incident happened at around at 04.30am on Saturday (April 8) to the rear of the library on York Road in Hartlepool.
The victim of the incident ended up near to Hadj’s 24 hour shop, while a man in his late thirties was seen running from the scene.
Cleveland Police said: “It is alleged a number of persons were present nearby and witnessed a male, described as around 38 years old with blonde hair in a bun, wearing grey and black clothing, running from the scene.
“The victim is described as wearing all black with a khaki shirt.
“Police are requesting for anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 23065835.”