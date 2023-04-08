The incident happened at around at 04.30am on Saturday (April 8) to the rear of the library on York Road in Hartlepool.

The victim of the incident ended up near to Hadj’s 24 hour shop, while a man in his late thirties was seen running from the scene.

Cleveland Police said: “It is alleged a number of persons were present nearby and witnessed a male, described as around 38 years old with blonde hair in a bun, wearing grey and black clothing, running from the scene.

The alleged incident happened near the library in York Road./Photo: Frank Reid

“The victim is described as wearing all black with a khaki shirt.

“Police are requesting for anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 23065835.”

