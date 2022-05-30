Witness appeal after man shot in leg with air rifle in Hartlepool at the weekend

Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage after a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg with an air rifle.

The incident happened late on Saturday (May 28) into the early hours of Sunday (May 29) in Raby Road, close to the cemetery.

Cleveland Police have said the 28-year-old victim suffered a wound to his leg which required hospital treatment.

Police are looking to trace a man who approached the victim.

Cleveland Police said: “Officers are appealing to trace a man who approached the victim, who is described as being or larger build, with short, dark hair and around 5ft 8 or 5ft 9” tall, aged early to mid twenties and wearing a white top.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Simon Lowther from Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 091159.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.