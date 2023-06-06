Mark Thomas Fox is charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an incident in Corfe Crescent, Billingham, in the early hours of Saturday, June 3.

Two of the officers are male and one is female.

Fox, 34, who court documents state lives in Wolviston but is of no fixed address, also faces a fourth charge of threatening another person with a bladed article, namely a knife, in Billingham on the same date.

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday. Picture by FRANK REID.

He was charged over the weekend and appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday.