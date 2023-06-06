Wolviston man charged with wounding three police officers following Billingham incident
Mark Thomas Fox is charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an incident in Corfe Crescent, Billingham, in the early hours of Saturday, June 3.
Two of the officers are male and one is female.
Fox, 34, who court documents state lives in Wolviston but is of no fixed address, also faces a fourth charge of threatening another person with a bladed article, namely a knife, in Billingham on the same date.
He was charged over the weekend and appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday.
No pleas were entered and Judge Marie Mallon remanded Fox in custody until he appears at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Monday, July 3, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.