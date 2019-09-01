Woman, 22, arrested in connection with Michael Phillips murder
A 22-year-old woman has been released under investigation after being arrested by Cleveland Police in connection with the murder of Michael Phillips in Hartlepool.
The woman has been released under investigation.
This comes after five men appeared before a judge on Friday, August 30 charged in connection with the death of Mr Phillips whose body was found in a house on Rydal Street in Hartlepool on June 11.
John Musgrave, 54, of Wordsworth Avenue, Anthony Small, 39, of Rydal Street, Craig Thorpe, 36, of Young Street, Sean Musgrave, 30, of Wordsworth Avenue, and Gary Jackson, 30, of The Darlings, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
Director of waste management firm Niramax Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfield Close, Hartlepool, and Lee Darby, 31, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool, have both pleaded not guilty to murder.