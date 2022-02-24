The judge warned the Hartlepool trio that taking knives out onto the street could have serious consequences of serious injury.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said they had avoided immediate jail sentences because they had changed their lives for the better in the 14 months since the event which terrified withesses.

Residents in the Wynyard Road area of the town called Cleveland Police saying that the New Year’s Eve brawlers had knives, an extendable baton and a wooden stool, Teesside Crown Court was told.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

It began when two men arrived in a car and shouted up to a flat where a woman was with her partner, the court heard.

Prosecutor Christine Egerton outlined the case to the court hearing.

She said the pair walked off but they were followed by the couple Leanne Douglas,33, and Bradley Vokes, 23, who had knives.

They were confronted by Jason McLeod, 26, and another man who were armed with a wooden baton and a bar stool, and the men’s car came under attack until they drove off

When police arrived they found the discarded weapons and Douglas and Vokes who were both injured. Vokes said that he acted in self-defence

Douglas said that there had been a “big dispute” over cannabis, Miss Egerton told the court hearing.

Miss Egerton added: "The Crown’s case is that there was a group fight, weapons were used and some level of injuries were caused.”

She said that the Crown alleged that the third man was perhaps the main mover.

The court heard how all the defendants had previous convictions. McLeod had 16 previous convictions for 20 offences including violence and public order.

Stephen Constantine, who was representing Douglas in court, said that she ran over and she stopped the men from fighting. He said that the third man had the extendable baton

Judge Carroll warned the defendants of the potential consequences of such behaviour.

He said: “Knives, batons and a stool were all taken into the street for violence

”When knives are introduced to street fighting it can rapidly escalate into very serious violence where very serious injuries are caused

”Each of you today has had damaged lives, and 14 months later each of you now has stability in your lives

”There is a degree of reluctance but on this occasion I am persuaded to suspend the sentences of imprisonment.”

Douglas, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, and Vokes of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, were ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work with nine months jail suspended for two years after they pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article

Douglas was also ordered to do 40 hours rehabilitation activities requirements and three months drug testing

Vokes was ordered to do a Thinking Skills programme

McLeod, of Arncliffe Gardens, Hartlepool, was also given 180 hours unpaid work and a 12 months community order after he pleaded guilty to threatening words and behaviour

