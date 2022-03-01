Hartlepool woman charged with assaulting vulnerable man in his 60s

A woman has appeared in court charged with attacking a vulnerable man in his Hartlepool home and assaulting a police officer.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:05 pm
A Cleveland Police statement said officers had received a call on the morning of Friday, February 25, on behalf of a man in his 60s who reported having been the victim of an assault inside his home address.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and interviewed and was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and with the assault of a police officer on the same date.

Cheryl Anne Lloyd, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, on Saturday and was granted conditional bail.

The woman appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court

The terms include that she does not contact prosecution witnesses or enter an area bounded by four named streets in and around Hartlepool town centre.

Lloyd is due to face trial by jury at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 28.

