A Cleveland Police statement said officers had received a call on the morning of Friday, February 25, on behalf of a man in his 60s who reported having been the victim of an assault inside his home address.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and interviewed and was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and with the assault of a police officer on the same date.

Cheryl Anne Lloyd, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, on Saturday and was granted conditional bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court

The terms include that she does not contact prosecution witnesses or enter an area bounded by four named streets in and around Hartlepool town centre.

Lloyd is due to face trial by jury at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 28.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.