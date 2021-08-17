Woman armed herself with knife after argument with ex at Hartlepool party

Carly Wilmot, 32, was ejected from a house party after getting into an argument with her ex, the court was told.

Robin Patton, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court that the man took Wilmot’s mobile phone to stop her calling the police.

She left but returned to the block of flats in Milton Road, Hartlepool, with the knife and caused a disturbance when she tried to confront her ex partner.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Patton said: “According to a householder she was heavily intoxicated.

"She was kicking at a communal door in order to get in and was creating a nuisance. She eventually managed to gain entry into the block of flats and shouted throughout.

"When [the householder] tried to speak to her he noticed she had a knife in her hand.

"When he confronted her she said ‘what are you going to do about it?’”

The disturbance took place at a block of flats in Milton Road.

The police attended and Wilmot was disarmed without a struggle.

She told them she was cross at her ex and had taken the knife to scare him into returning her phone.

Wilmot, of Shields Terrace, Hartlepool, admitted affray and possession of a bladed article after the disturbance on October 9 last year.

The Judge, Recorder David Gordon, said it must have been “fairly frightening for anyone to witness such a thing.”

He added: “Any kind of incident such as this where anybody arms themselves with a knife is bound to be taken very seriously by the courts.”

In mitigation Shaun Dryden, defending, said she was lightly convicted and had not been before the courts for a number of years.

Mr Dryden said Wilmot had previously been a victim of domestic abuse adding: “She accepts that she behaved stupidly in taking that knife to the scene.

"Thankfully, it was brandished but it wasn’t used to threaten anybody.”

He said while Wilmot accepted she had been drinking she did not believe she was as drunk as described by the neighbour.

She was given four months prison suspended for 12 months plus 30 rehabilitation activity days.

The knife will be destroyed.

