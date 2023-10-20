News you can trust since 1877
Woman arrested after allegedly barricading herself inside Hartlepool house for more than 12 hours

A woman has been arrested after allegedly barricading herself inside a house for more than 12 hours following reports of damage.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
Residents say armed police were at the scene of the incident in Pine Grove, Hartlepool, after the alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland Police said in a statement late on Friday morning: “Following a report of damage being caused at a property on Pine Grove, Hartlepool, around 3,45pm on Thursday, 19th October, a woman barricaded herself inside the property.

“A woman aged in her 30s was arrested in connection with the incident at around 4am this morning.

The house in Pine Grove, Hartlepool, where a woman allegedly barricaded herself inside.The house in Pine Grove, Hartlepool, where a woman allegedly barricaded herself inside.
“She remains in police custody at this time.”

One resident said: “Everyone was crowded around. There were armed police everywhere. There was tape across our gate right around the car park.”

She added: “I came out and said what are they doing, filming Vera?

“I just keep myself to myself, that's the best way to be.”