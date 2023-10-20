Woman arrested after allegedly barricading herself inside Hartlepool house for more than 12 hours
Residents say armed police were at the scene of the incident in Pine Grove, Hartlepool, after the alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland Police said in a statement late on Friday morning: “Following a report of damage being caused at a property on Pine Grove, Hartlepool, around 3,45pm on Thursday, 19th October, a woman barricaded herself inside the property.
“A woman aged in her 30s was arrested in connection with the incident at around 4am this morning.
“She remains in police custody at this time.”
One resident said: “Everyone was crowded around. There were armed police everywhere. There was tape across our gate right around the car park.”
She added: “I came out and said what are they doing, filming Vera?
“I just keep myself to myself, that's the best way to be.”